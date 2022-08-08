The Nashville area saw 3,459 home closings in July, a 19 percent decrease from the mark of the same month in 2021.

According to a Greater Nashville Realtors release, there were 2,682 sales pending at the end of July, compared to 3,365 pending sales following the same month last year.

