A Music Row commercial building owned by a music industry heavy-hitter for 45 years has been offered for sale for $2.95 million.
Located at 1106 17th Ave. S. and constructed in 1926 as a residence, the building sits on 0.19 acres and offers no tenant. The property is located about equidistant between Edgehill Village and Vanderbilt University’s Peabody campus
The owner is the estate of the late Jerry Crutchfield, a country and pop record producer, songwriter and musician who captured multiple national awards for his work. Crutchfield, who purchased the property in 1977 for $50,000, died in January at age 87.
Crutchfield produced albums and/or wrote songs for Lee Greenwood, Tanya Tucker, Anne Murray, Dottie West, Tammy Wynette, Glen Campbell, Brenda Lee and Buck Owens, among others.
Crutchfield received multiple Country Music Association "Song of the Year" award nominations, winning twice, and was a co-producer of a CMA Album of the Year. He was also nominated for the Dove Award for three gospel/Christian albums, winning once.
Of note, Wesley Brustad owned the property while he served as managing director of the Tennessee Performing Arts Center from 1975-77.
The asking price is the equivalent of $533 per foot based on the size of the 5,537-square-foot structure.
The ownership group has enlisted Cushman & Wakefield brokers Michael Havens, Madison Wenzler and Ronnie Wenzler to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
