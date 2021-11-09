A mixed-used development is being eyed for a South Davidson County site located near Nashville International Airport.
To offer residences and retail, the project would sit on a 12.2-acre site at 1827 Mufreesboro Pike. A specific plan application filed with the Metro Planning Department does not note the number of residential units the development would offer. However, one image notes 43 townhomes. The project also will include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
The owner is James R. Jones, a Brentwood resident who seemingly once worked at KPMG LLP (retiring in 2006 after a 36-year run) and has undertaken board work with Belmont University and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, among other entities.
A Dec. 9 Metro Planning meeting is slated, with a request for specific plan rezoning to be made. Nashville-based Collier Engineering Company is participating in the effort.
Holladay Properties’ Airport Logistics Park (read more here) is located nearby.
