A mixed-use building is being eyed for a Donelson property located adjacent to the Music City Star Donelson Station train stop.
According to sources, a development team that includes Derek Lisle, a co-partner with Michael Young and Matt Laitinen at locally based Cottingham Capital Partners, is seeking the project at 2703 Lebanon Pike.
According to information on the Metro Planning website, the building is planned for 65 units and about 4,000 square feet of commercial space. A March 10 Metro Planning Commission date is slated.
Lisle, who could not be reached for comment, and two silent partners via Donelson Station LLC paid $1.9 million for the property in July 2017, Metro records note. Previously, the partnership had looked to sell the property (read here) but has since decided to pursue development of it.
A few months prior to the mid-2017 purchase by the LLC, the Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee board awarded Philadelphia-based Pennrose Properties exclusive negotiating rights related to a proposed transit-oriented development on 5.1 acres that RTA owns and that include the train station. That effort failed to materialize.
The site Pennrose had eyed is located to the east of the 1.8-acre two-parcel site Lisle and team want to reinvent.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Jeff Syracuse’s District 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.