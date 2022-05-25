A Midtown property located near Jack Cawthon’s Bar-B-Que is slated for a mixed-use building.
According to documents filed with the Metro Codes Department, the seven-parcel property, with a main address of 301 15th Ave. N., is being eyed for a seven-story structure to offer 179 apartments and three retail spaces.
Q&A Holdings GP (Ashley Quinn and Nick Adler), which is affiliated with locally based BNA Investments, will undertake the development. The GP paid $5 million for the roughly 0.90 acres in October 2021, while also having landed a $4.02 million loan from InsBank. Of note, Quinn, Adler and Brandon Plunkett (via BNA Investments) are underway with The Ontario, a residential project on Lebanon Pike (read here).
Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group is handling land-planning and engineering duties for the future seven-story building project, according to the document.
Neither Quinn nor Adler could not be reach for comment regarding additional details, and it is unclear if a rendering has been created.
Of note, Adler, who also works locally as an attorney, and some investors recently sold their Residences of Woodbine Park in South Nashville for $21.9 million (read here).
The seller of the Midtown property in October was Jack Wilder, whose Wilder Motor and Equipment Co. previously operated from the building located at 301 15th Ave. N.
Nearby, Isle of Palm, South Carolina-based Woodfield Development continues construction with a two-building apartment project (read here) at 1600 Patterson St. Similarly, Nashville-based development company Chartwell Residential is eyeing a seven-parcel property located in the 1600 block of State St. for a residential building (read here).
Parma Tractor & Equipment recently acquired Wilder Motor and Equipment Co., with the business operating at 3570 Dickerson Pike.
In addition to the previously mentioned projects, Midtown is planned for various other developments (read here).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.