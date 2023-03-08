Days after Broadway Brewhouse Midtown closed after a more than 25-year run, the property from which the popular bar operated has sold for $7.25 million.
The new owner of the 0.27-acre property, located at 1900 Broadway, is an LLC affiliated with various members the Post could not identify.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was Angela Jones. She acquired the property in 2016 for $1.2 million with former husband Kelly Jones (who owns various local bars, including the nearby Red Door Midtown, and who once co-owned Broadway Brewhouse Midtown).
Angela Jones also individually owned and operated Broadway Brewhouse Midtown, which closed last weekend (read more here). Though it also offered bar food and various alcoholic beverages, Broadway Brewhouse Midtown is likely best known for its nearly 80 beers on tap.
A source who asked to go unnamed said the new owners are considering reinventing the building’s space with a restaurant and bar.
The transaction is the equivalent of $616 per square foot, one of the higher such marks Midtown has seen for recent sales, according to sources.
Sam Jovanov, an agent with Parks Real Estate, represented Jones in the transaction. Jacqueline Kelly represented Patel.
Terry Cantrell, remembered by long-timers as the owner of live music venue Cantrell's, owns an adjacent property at 1904 Broadway and that was not part of the sale. The building located on Cantrell’s site previously housed Tavern.