Midtown apartment building 1818 Church has sold for $35.5 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the six-story building, located at the address from which its name derives, is an LLC, details for which the Post was unable to determine. The LLC seemingly is affiliated with Austin-based GVA Property Management.
The seller was 1818 LLC, which paid $3.1 million for the property in 2014 and then redeveloped it with the apartment building. Of note, Nashville-based developer Tony Giarratana and his eponymously named company undertook that effort via the LLC, joined by local real estate investor and long-time Giarratana friend and business partner Mike Shmerling, among other partners.
Of note, Shmerling owns various nearby properties, with his Clearbrook Realty managing the building. 1818 Church was 93 percent occupied at the time of the sale.
With 142 apartments (many of them available for short-term rental), the sale of 1818 Church is the equivalent of $250,000 per unit.
Vincent Lefler, executive managing director with Newmark, represented Giarratana and the LLC. The Post was unable to determine if the buyer had a broker.
