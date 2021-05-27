A MetroCenter office building located near apartment building The Duke of Nashville and Honky Tonk Brewing Co. has sold for $16.5 million.
Located at 2 Vantage Way, the six-acre site’s five-story office building accommodates medical billing services company CGS Administrators. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC, details for which the Post was unable to determine.
GPT TPG Vantage Way LLC was the seller. The Phoenix-based entity paid $14.75 million for the property in May 2017, according to Metro records. The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
CGS Administrators is headquartered in Nashville and has offices in Illinois and South Carolina.
