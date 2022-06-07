The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Tuesday approved the final plan for a boutique hotel building slated for East Nashville — with a groundbreaking for the project to tentatively take place by September’s end.
Local development company ZMX Inc. is eyeing the six-story building, to be called Eastline, for raw land with an address of 949 Main St. The roughly 75-foot-tall building will offer 75 hotel rooms and two ground-floor retail spaces fronting Main Street, according to a release.
ZMX paid $3.98 million for the three-parcel property in February (read here) and previously had considered either for-rent or for-sale residential units for the future building.
Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group is handling engineering and land-planning duties. Centric Architecture is designing Eastline, with Elam Freeman of Ojas Partners overseeing the marketing and leasing of the two retail spaces. Both are locally based.
Eastline will offer a rooftop patio, a communal indoor space, a co-working area and below-grade parking.
The property sits within the MDHA Five Points Redevelopment District and, as such, the project required DRC approval. In December 2021, the MDHA DRC approved the design concept plan for the building.
ZMX is known locally for its Fourth and Monroe in Germantown and The Volta in Inglewood, among other projects. Active in the area since 2012, ZMX has built — or is currently developing — projects with a collective value of more than $1 billion. ZMX's recent projects include The Northern, a 297-multifamily project, and The Yarra, a 69-unit townhome community, both in Madison.
