The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency’s Design Review Committee on Tuesday deferred consideration of a recently unveiled development proposal for East Nashville’s Main Street.
The committee asked for more information about the project, planned by local developer ZMX Incorporated at 949 Main Street. The developer is proposing a 70-foot-tall building with either for-rent or for-sale residential units, plus ground-floor retail space.
Matt Hoiles, ZMX senior vice president for development, previously told the Post that the project is “very much in the early stages” and could see additional changes.
The Design Review Committee also deferred consideration of a residential project on Rosa L. Parks Blvd. in Germantown. The planned multi-family building from local developer Jim Spangler would rise nearly 60 feet and include 16 residential units.
According to an MDHA representative, the committee gave final approval to a Ritz-Carlton under development in SoBro. The latest filings from the developer included information about a planned park at LaFayette and Peabody. The Metro committee also approved plans for the Martha O’Bryan Center’s new facility at Cayce Place.
