A local developer is planning a six-story, mixed-use project on Main Street in East Nashville, according to documents submitted to the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency’s Design Review Committee.
Renderings show a project on the busy thoroughfare potentially to rise 70 feet with ground-floor retail space and a lobby.
ZMX Incorporated is the developer. Centric Architecture, also of Nashville, is the architect.
Matt Hoiles, senior vice president for development at ZMX, said the project is “very much in the early stages” and that it could end up offering either for-sale or for-rent residential units.
He added that the group was excited to bring residential units to the Main Street corridor where “there isn’t a lot of residential product.”
Additionally, he said, the design of the project is an attempt to stand out from other developments in the area. Rounded edges and detailing could help the development stand out from “block-focused” architecture in the area.
The property was listed for sale by a family partnership in August. One member of the family, Clay Haynes of boutique brokerage company Public Square, was part of a group that sought to develop the site in 2014 with a mixed-use condo/retail project.
The Design Review Committee meets Tuesday morning to consider the plans.
Other items on the agenda include a multi-family residential project at 1320 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. That structure would rise nearly 60 feet, with 16 residential units spread across four floors. A roof element is also included. Locally based RootArch is the architect on the project.
The property is located across from a Kroger and near Germantown restaurants Rolf and Daughters and Germantown Pub. An entity affiliated with Hidden Valley Homes and HV Urban executive Jim Spangler acquired the property in July for $2.4 million.
John Root of RootArch said the group previously presented renderings of the project to neighbors at a community meeting this summer.
FFNRP LLC, an affiliate of FrontFour Nashville LP (a joint venture between Cottingham Capital Partners LLC and FrontFour Capital), previously sought to develop the site.
Also on the agenda is final approval for a Ritz-Carlton under development in SoBro. Though most of the information to be considered has previously been made public, one new aspect is a proposed park at LaFayette and Peabody.
See renderings:
