The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Tuesday reviewed the concept plan for a Ritz-Carlton slated for SoBro but did not take a vote.
Florida-based M2 Development Partner will undertake the $585 million project at the SoBro Roundabout, with an early 2022 groundbreaking slated pending Metro approvals.
The two-building development will sit within MDHA’s Capitol Mall Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval of the concept plan and for the buildings’ exterior forms and functions will be needed.
Parker Brown, MDHA urban development manager, said the meeting was devoted to providing information. A date on which the committee will take the vote has not been finalized.
Brown said DRC members were comfortable with the plan as outlined overall.
M2 Development Partners in May announced it plans both a mixed-use building to house the luxury hotel and high-end condominiums and an accompanying apartment structure will rise on a six-parcel property with a main address of 401-417 Seventh Ave. S. at the Korean Veterans Boulevard Roundabout.
The hotel and condo tower will rise 46 stories (it previously was reported at 42 floors), with the apartment building to stand 32 floors. Documents submitted to MDHA note the 46-story tower will rise almost 580 feet, making it the tallest occupiable building in Nashville if standing today.
The site has been eyed for a tower since at least 2017, at which time locally based The Mainland Companies owned it.
As the Post previously reported in January, the buildings will have a collective 1.2 million square feet, 240 Ritz-Carlton hotel rooms, 150 for-purchase condos, 185 for-rent units, a 6,000-square-foot spa, a 30,000-square-foot meeting/banquet area, 10,000 square feet of retail and a 560-spot garage. The project is expected to be LEED Gold-certified.
Founded in 1983 and based in Bethesda, Maryland, Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company operates more than 100 luxury hotels and resorts in 30 countries and territories. Its parent company is Marriott International. The U.S. city with a Ritz-Carlton and located within the closest proximity to Nashville is Atlanta.
In April 2020, Maryland-based RC Nashville Development Partners LLC, an entity affiliated with developer Tim Morris, paid Mainland $35 million for the unimproved property, according to Metro records.
Morris oversees M2 and is affiliated with Clay Street Partners, which undertook the Linden Row residential project near Hillsboro Village.
Morris told the Post in May the team is hoping to break ground in the first quarter of 2022, with a mid-2025 completion being eyed.
Chicago-based architecture and engineering firm Skidmore Owings & Merrill is handling design of the two future SoBro towers, which will share a base. Read more here and see more images here.
In addition, the DRC approved exterior updates to the former Woolworth’s building located at 221 John Lewis Way (Fifth Avenue North).
An entertainment venue, to be called Woolworth Theatre, is planned for the space. iHeart Radio host and commercial country music singer Chuck Wicks and investor/serial entrepreneur Rob Bellenfant (615 Venture and Technology Advice) will convert the space, last home to restaurant and bar Woolworth’s on 5th, so as to offer an 850-seat theater.
Nashville-based Barry Brechak is the architect for the project.
Click on the above image to see a rendering.
