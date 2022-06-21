The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Tuesday approved the expansion plans for Von Elrod’s Beer Hall & Kitchen in North Capitol, while deferring a vote for Proffitt Dixon Partners mixed-use project eyed for the same downtown district.
As the Post recently reported, Von Elrod’s owner Austin Ray is eyeing a heated and covered 6,500-square-foot indoor/outdoor pavilion to replace the existing open-air beer garden (read here). The future facility will sit to the left of the main building, which is located at 1004 Fourth Ave. N. one block south of Germantown’s southern border at Jefferson Street.
Construction is expected to begin after this year’s Oktoberfest, with the addition opening for business in spring 2023. A cost to undertake the project is not being disclosed.
The future pavilion will feature additional kitchen, storage and audio-visual capabilities for private events for up to 300 guests in the addition or 800 for the entire property, the release notes. It also will provide additional seating under roof with heaters and fans to keep beer garden guests comfortable near year-round.
Patrons will have access to a walk-up concession-style bar and grill featuring steins of beer, cocktails and its own wood grill.
The Von Elrod’s property sits within MDHA’s Jefferson Street Redevelopment District and, as such, Ray and his design team needed DRC approval.
Von Elrod’s opened in October 2017. The property sits near First Horizon Park and spans 7,500 square feet of indoor dining and 1,200 square feet of covered patio.
The aforementioned Proffitt Dixon Partners seeks to undertake its project — seemingly to be called Stockyards (read more here) — on former State of Tennessee parcels for which it paid $32.52 million in October 2021.
With addresses at 900 Second Ave. N. and 1000 Second Ave. N. and located near First Horizon Park, the two properties offer a collective 5.93 acres and, due to previous demolition, no buildings.
Proffitt Dixon Partners has enlisted multiple architects (Owensboro, Kentucky-based Axiom Architecture, Nashville-based EOA and Nashville-based Manuel Zeitlin Architects) to design the building. The team landed MDHA Design Review Committee concept plan approval in February for massing, bonus height and setbacks.
MDHA DRC approval eventually will be needed due to the property’s location within the agency’s Phillips Jackson Redevelopment District.
The future second building (at 1000 Second Ave. N.), the document notes, will offer segments with both six and 12 floors, along with live-work space. The number of residences is not noted on the document.
According to the document, the Music City Greenway will “sever” the two buildings, with the Cumberland Greenway running along their eastern segments.
Proffitt Dixon developed the Germantown site of 249-unit apartment building Peyton Stakes and remains an owner of the property. The company also is developing a Wedgewood-Houston site (at 625 Hamilton Ave.) with a mixed-use building. In addition, the company owns a self-storage building located in McKissack Park near Midtown and off Charlotte Avenue.
