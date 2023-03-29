3718

3718 West End Ave.

 Courtesy of Richland Buildings Partners, Ryan Thewes

Work will start by mid-May on a boutique residential development for the stretch of West End Avenue that is part of the Richland-West End district.

To sit just west of Elmington Park at 3718 West End Ave., the development will offer six detached homes placed in a courtyard arrangement with vehicular access in the center of the site and framed by the buildings.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.