Work will start by mid-May on a boutique residential development for the stretch of West End Avenue that is part of the Richland-West End district.
To sit just west of Elmington Park at 3718 West End Ave., the development will offer six detached homes placed in a courtyard arrangement with vehicular access in the center of the site and framed by the buildings.
Each residence will stand three floors and include a basement, with Ryan Thewes, a local architect, handling design.
An LLC affiliated with Nashville’s Richland Buildings Partners owns the 0.46-acre property, having paid $2.2 million for it in June 2022, according to Metro records.
A free-standing single-family home previously sat on the property, which has an ownership history of note. The late Edward Childers, who developed West Nashville sites with The Hillsborough, The Iroquois and office spaces for Saint Thomas West Hospital, once owned the home. Also, local real estate investor Treg Warner (with a business partner) acquired the property in 1991 for $165,000, later selling to a trust in mid-2019 for about $1.07 million.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Kathleen Murphy’s District 24.