About two weeks after spending about $57.54 million for multiple East Nashville warehouses, Austin-based private equity firm Stonelake Capital Partners has spent an additional $16.5 million for Madison property, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The purchase includes two warehouses, one at 211 Nesbitt Lane and another at 225 Nesbitt Lane. The former accommodates U.S. Lumber, while the latter was most recently home to Lasko Metal Products.

211

211 Nesbitt Lane

