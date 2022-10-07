Due West Towers, one of Madison’s more distinctive properties, could be sold.
According to a source, the property — with an address 612 W. Due West Ave. and recognized for two gold-glass former structures that offer no tenants — might have a prospective buyer.
An LLC affiliated with veteran local real estate investor Charles Jones owns the 8.75-acre property.
Nate Golden, an affiliate broker with Benchmark Realty and a Jones relative, is listing the property for sale for an undisclosed asking price. He declined comment.
The source declined to identify the entity that might acquire the Due West Towers property or if the property is under contract.
Both standing seven floors, the two towers opened in 1970 and are considered Class C space. Collectively they offer 230,000 square feet.
The property sits adjacent to a roughly 41-acre site on which a mixed-use development is under construction (read more here) and that Jones sold to Forbes Plunkett Development and Core. Both locally based, the two are co-developing the site with an “'urban-meets-suburban district' that includes an emphasis on arts, music, food, commerce, social enterprise and mixed-income housing,” Forbes Plunkett and Core said in a joint statement issued in August 2021.
A segment of the Madison property was once home to Nashville Memorial Hospital. Opened in 1965, the 315-bed facility ceased operations in 2000. At one time, Jones considered redeveloping the entire site himself (read here).
Located about six miles north of downtown Nashville, the property sits within Metro Councilmember Nancy VanReece’s District 8.