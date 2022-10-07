Due West Towers, one of Madison’s more distinctive properties, could be sold.

According to a source, the property — with an address 612 W. Due West Ave. and recognized for two gold-glass former structures that offer no tenants — might have a prospective buyer.

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.