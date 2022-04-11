Madison’s Maybelle Carter Senior Living facility — constructed to honor the memory of June Cash and Johnny Cash relative and legendary late musician Maybelle Carter — has sold for about $8.3 million.
The new owner of the two-parcel, roughly seven-acre property, located at 208 W. Due West Ave., is an LLC affiliated with Miami-based real estate investment company Lloyd Jones LLC. That entity focuses on apartment properties and senior living facilities, with 56 such properties listed on its website.
Maybelle Carter Senior Living seemingly is Lloyd Jones’ first Tennessee acquisition. Of note, the company has rebranded the 131-unit facility (which offers independent, assisted and memory care living options) as Sage Hill Maybelle Carter.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Murfreesboro-based National Health Investors, which paid about $21 million for the two properties in mid-2015.
The Post was unable to determine why the price for the recent purchase is considerably less than the figure paid seven years ago for the properties.
Lloyd Jones has landed a loan, valued at about $10.4 million, from Cincinnati-based First Financial Bank.
“Sage Hill Maybelle Carter will deliver to our residents a welcoming lifestyle, excellent services and a focus on family and social relationships while celebrating the legacy of Maybelle Carter,” Tod Petty, Lloyd Jones vice chair, said in a release. “Comfortably elegant, distinctively southern and constantly attentive describes our new community.
Lloyd Jones launched its new Sage Hill middle income brand with the acquisition.
Born in 1909 in Virginia as Maybelle Addington, Maybelle Carter was a member of the famous and musical Carter family, which included June Carter. The latter married Johnny Cash in 1968, with the family living in Hendersonville.
A skilled multi-instrumentalist who was proficient on guitar and banjo, “Mother” Maybelle Carter is considered one of the greatest autoharp players of all time. She died in Nashville in 1978.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.