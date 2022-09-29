An Arizona real estate investment company has paid $15.25 million for two downtown surface parking lots, with the transaction seemingly setting a local record.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC associated with Phoenix-based Fundamental Income Properties now owns the two-parcel lot at 203 and 205 Broadway.

201

201 Broadway, seen here in an undated photo, sits next to the just-sold 203-205 Broadway parcels.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.