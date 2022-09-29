An Arizona real estate investment company has paid $15.25 million for two downtown surface parking lots, with the transaction seemingly setting a local record.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC associated with Phoenix-based Fundamental Income Properties now owns the two-parcel lot at 203 and 205 Broadway.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Key West, Florida-based Old Town Trolley Tours. That entity retained 201 Broadway, which is located at the southwest corner of the Broadway and Second Avenue South intersection. Old Town Trolley Tours paid $5.05 million for the three-parcel property in 2015, Metro records show.
With the two-parcel site offering 0.06 acres, the deal is the equivalent of about $5,834 per foot, believed to be a high mark for Nashville. The previous record is considered to have involved the December 2021 sale of the Trail West building on Lower Broadway. That deal (read here) was the equivalent of about $3,636 per square foot based on acreage.
Premier Parking operates a surface lot at the just-sold site and on the bulk of 201 Broadway. Old Town Trolley Tours sells tickets via a small trolley positioned at the northeast corner of the 201 site.
A separate document notes Fundamental Income will have the right of first refusal to acquire 201 Broadway should a future prospective buyer show interest.
Fundamental Income is led by seven partners with a collective more than 50 years of experience and a cumulative $15 billion worth of real estate transaction history.
Fundamental Income is backed by Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management. Brookfield Properties, which develops and operates real estate investments on behalf of Brookfield Asset Management, owns downtown’s mixed-used Fifth + Broadway.
Lance Bloom, a senior vice president with the local office of Colliers International, was the facilitating broker in the transaction, according to a source. There were no other brokers.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.