San Francisco-based logistics behemoth Prologis has paid $54 million for a West Davidson County site on which it is eyeing eight warehouses.
The seller of the 123.3-acre property, with an address of 7228 Centennial Blvd. and overlooking the Cumberland River, was Ford Motor Co.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $439,000 per acre and about $10 per foot.
The industrial buildings will offer a collective approximately 1.23 million square feet, according to a Metro Water Services document. Nearby is John C. Tune Airport.
Prologis, the Tennessee headquarters for which moved to downtown’s Capitol View from Brentwood in 2019 (read more here), has enlisted Nashville-based engineering and architecture services firm Barge Design Solutions to assist in the effort.
The sale comes as industrial rental rates have reached a record high in Nashville (read more here).
Prologis officials could not be reached for comment regarding specifics. Ford Motor Co. had owned the raw land since 1955, according to Metro records.
Prologis has maintained a presence in Nashville for more than 22 years. Within the state, the company also operates an office in Memphis and owns about 35 properties (primarily warehouses) with a collective 9.5 million square feet of space. Notable customers include Coca-Cola, Nissan, International Paper and FedEx.
A multinational logistics real estate investment trust, Prologis was founded in 1983. As of 2020, the publicly traded company had about $56 billion in assets under management, about 5,000 tenants and more than 1,900 employees. It is billed as the largest industrial real estate company in the world.
