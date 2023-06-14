The local offices of two national companies — law firm Maynard Nexsen and general contractor Hensel Phelps — will take space at Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners' Nashville Warehouse Co.
According to a release, the two companies will join café Hero, co-working space provider The Malin, music industry entity Camp 615 and talent-management agency Trend Management in the Wedgewood-Houston complex.
Terms of the leases are not being disclosed.
Maynard Nexsen was formed when Birmingham-based Maynard Cooper & Gale merged with Nexsen Pruet of Columbia, S.C. The combined firm numbers more than 500 attorneys in 23 offices (including in Dallas, Miami, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.).
Locally, Maynard Nexsen operates in Edgehill Village and was home to 17 attorneys as of early this year (read more here). It will lease about 7,600 square feet at Nashville Warehouse Co. starting in July.
Greeley, Colo.-based Hensel Phelps operates its local office at Roundabout Plaza in Midtown. The company has leased about 11,220 square feet of office space at Nashville Warehouse Co. and will take the space in July.
Locally, Hensel Phelps is home to approximately 130 employees and is known for its construction work related to the city's Thompson Federal Courthouse and Nashville International Airport (read here).
Founded in 1937, Hensel Phelps typically ranks among Engineering News-Record’s top 20 U.S. contractors by revenue. The company has about 3,000 employees.
Hero (stylized as “HERO”) is part of the Birmingham-based Pihakis Restaurant Group and focuses on breakfast, lunch and brunch. It will open in August.
The Malin’s Nashville office (read more here) will open in the fall and represent the first expansion outside the company’s New York headquarters. The Malin also operates coworking spaces in Soho, Williamsburg and West Village.
Houston-based talent management agency Trend Management will open at Nashville Warehouse Co. in December (read more here). The company focuses its talent roster upon influencers and creators in the lifestyle, fashion and entertainment sectors.
“Wedgewood-Houston is anchored by culture and commerce, and our approach for Nashville Warehouse Co. has always been to amplify that through our curation of tenants,” Taylor Camp, AJ Capital vice president of office leasing, said in a release. “Over the past year, we’ve crafted a diverse and dynamic tenant mix that merges residential, retail, and office concepts. Leaning into both Nashville’s music landscape, and Wedgewood-Houston’s existing creative culture, these new tenants are natural additions to the Nashville Warehouse Co. campus.”