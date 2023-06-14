NWC

Nashville Warehouse Co.

 Courtesy of AJ Capital Partners

The local offices of two national companies — law firm Maynard Nexsen and general contractor Hensel Phelps — will take space at Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners' Nashville Warehouse Co.

According to a release, the two companies will join café Hero, co-working space provider The Malin, music industry entity Camp 615 and talent-management agency Trend Management in the Wedgewood-Houston complex.

Taylor

Taylor Camp