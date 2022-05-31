Nashville-based businessman and real estate investor Joong Seo has paid about $11.22 million for nine properties offering coin laundry businesses.
The Davidson County Register of Deeds has yet to record the transaction, but a source who asked to go unnamed confirmed the deal.
The seller of the multiple properties was Shamrock Enterprises Inc. Local investor and philanthropist Martin McNamara III created that entity more than 50 years ago for the purchases, Metro records show.
McNamara acquired the eight Davidson County properties in the 1970s and 1980s (with the first purchase having been in 1971). The other property is located in Hendersonville.
The purchase comes after Seo, who owns Heritage Cleaners in Green Hills, in February sold for $2.05 million the Green Hills commercial building once home to long-standing art retailer Cumberland Gallery (read here).
Relatedly, Seo in January listed a Music Row property once owned by deceased BMI executive Harry Warner for sale for $1.8 million (read here).
James Moore, owner of Nashville-based Blue Iris Real Estate, facilitated the transaction, the source said.
