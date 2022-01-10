Local real estate company Elmington Capital Group has paid $17 million for the West Nashville retail strip center home to, among other, The Great Escape.
The seller of the property, with a main address of 5330 Charlotte Ave., was an LLC affiliated with Brentwood-based Edwin B. Raskin Co. and that entity’s Joan Raskin and executive vice president, John Campbell.
The building sits on a 7.4-acre site. However, the transaction also includes properties at 5330 Charlotte Ave. (and home to a Burger King) and 5324 Charlotte.
Edwin B. Raskin Co. paid $500,000 for the main property — which also include Sir Pizza, China Boys and Pep Boys. A Goodwill once operated within the building.
The sale comes after Raskin Co. sold for in November for $71.5 million three apartment complexes in West Davidson County (read here).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.