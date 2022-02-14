Commercial real estate development and design firm Southeast Venture has announced that Lee White has been named a principal at the Nashville-based company.
According to a release, White joined SEV in 2011 as a property manager, responsible for managing approximately 500,000 square feet of office and industrial property. He also oversaw multiple owners' associations within business parks throughout Nashville.
In 2016, White transitioned to the company’s brokerage team, specializing in site selection and development, landlord and tenant representation, and buyer and seller representation with a particular expertise in infill development.
White will also join SEV’s development team, assisting in the acquisition and execution of the company’s development projects.
White earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration, management construction and land development from Mississippi State University. He later received a master’s degree in business administration from Belmont University.
White is a member of the local chapters of NAIOP and Urban Land Institute.
“Since he joined the brokerage team, Lee has repeatedly demonstrated his knack for deal-making, both in sales and leasing transactions,” Southeast Venture Principal Cam Sorenson said in the release. “Especially with his work in Silo Bend and our recent development projects, he’s been an invaluable asset to our team. This promotion is well-deserved.”
