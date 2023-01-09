Kampgrounds of America — which bills itself as the world's largest system of privately owned campgrounds — has added to its Nashville real estate holdings with the $13.7 million purchase of a Pennington Bend site near the Grand Ole Opry building.

Offering 32.95 acres and sitting near the Cumberland River’s Pennington Bend, the property offers an address of 2572 Music Valley Drive and is home to Nashville RV Resort and Cabins.

KOA

An aerial photo of the Music Valley Drive KOA

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.