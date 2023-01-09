Kampgrounds of America — which bills itself as the world's largest system of privately owned campgrounds — has added to its Nashville real estate holdings with the $13.7 million purchase of a Pennington Bend site near the Grand Ole Opry building.
Offering 32.95 acres and sitting near the Cumberland River’s Pennington Bend, the property offers an address of 2572 Music Valley Drive and is home to Nashville RV Resort and Cabins.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was James Gleaves Jr., who seemingly works as a family physician in Knoxville.
A Gleaves relative acquired the property in 1986 for a sum for which Metro records are unclear.
Nashville RV Resort and Cabins, officials with which could not be reached for comment, does not appear to be affiliated with KOA and it unclear as to the status of that business.
KOA currently operates on a site adjacent to its just-purchased property, with an address of 2626 Music Valley Drive. The company acquired that property in 2000 for $2 million.
The Grand Ole Opry building and shopping mall Opry Mills are located about 2.5 miles to the south of the KOA property.
Founded in 1962 and based in Billings, Montana, Kampgrounds of America is a franchisor of privately owned campgrounds that target recreational vehicle owners, cabin campers and tent campers. The company and its franchisees operate more than 500 locations across the United States and Canada, with 16 in Tennessee.
