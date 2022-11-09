Officials with Japan-based condiment maker Kewpie Corp. — a maker of mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces and marinades — announced Wednesday it will establish operations in Clarksville.
According to a release, the Montgomery County expansion is part of a $65.2 million effort Kewpie will undertake to update Q&B Foods, the company's U.S. subsidiary in Irwindale, California.
The Montgomery County facility will be located on Corporate Parkway, with the Tennessee plant to support Kewpie’s efforts to broaden its scope in the U.S.
Established in 1925, Kewpie serves its worldwide customer base through various subsidiaries (like Q&B Foods) that employ roughly 10,700 people.
The release does not note any incentives the state might be offering Kewpie.
"In order for us to truly contribute ... to the continued success of Tennessee over the long term, Kewpie must become a part of Tennessee as a corporate citizen. We will do our best to ensure that the Kewpie brand in the United States will be supported strongly here as it is in Japan and to deliver the products from here in Tennessee," Shinya Hamasaki, Kewpie senior corporate officer and Q&B Foods chief executive officer, said in the release.
Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said that since 2018, TNECD has supported 15 economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in approximately 3,000 job commitments and $1.3 billion in capital investment.