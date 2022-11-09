Officials with Japan-based condiment maker Kewpie Corp. — a maker of mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces and marinades — announced Wednesday it will establish operations in Clarksville.

According to a release, the Montgomery County expansion is part of a $65.2 million effort Kewpie will undertake to update Q&B Foods, the company's U.S. subsidiary in Irwindale, California.