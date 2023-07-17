A MetroCenter office building has sold for $40 million — with the seller facing one lawsuit related to the property after having recently seen judgement rendered on another.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property is an LLC affiliated with Cleveland-based investment adviser Boyd Watterson Asset Management, which has undertaken previous local real estate deals in MetroCenter.
The seller of the property, which houses some Vanderbilt University Medical Center clinical laboratory operations and offers an address of 431 Great Circle Road, was an LLC affiliated with Virginia Beach, Va.-based Continental Capital Partners. That entity paid $11.27 million for the 19.3-acre property — located across the street from the Tennessee Titans practice facility — in 2018, Metro records show. Pharmacy company Caremark RX also seemingly operates from the building.
The transaction come almost one year after Boyd Watterson Asset Management paid $15.5 million for a Donelson-area office building home to the Tennessee Board of Regents office (read here). The 7.3-acre property offers an address of 1 Bridgestone Park.
And in 2019, Boyd Watterson — which has about $18 billion in assets under management — paid $36 million for a MetroCenter property home to the Davidson County Department of Children’s Services (read here). The address is 200 Athens Way.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the most recent transaction.
Regarding the lawsuits, CCP Cumberland LLC leased to VUMC in late 2021. As the Post reported in April, Nashville commercial real estate company Southeast Venture (SEV) — which arranged the lease — alleged in its suit filed in Davidson County Chancery Court that CCP owed a commission of approximately $2.46 million by Dec. 31, 2022.
In May, the court ruled in favor of SEV. With prejudgment interest and attorneys’ fees, the total amount awarded was about $2.58 million.
In the other lawsuit, which is pending, Oak Brook, Ill.-based Inland Real Estate Acquisitions LLC is suing CCP Cumberland LLC (also in chancery court) related to the former’s efforts to acquire the MetroCenter property from the latter.
Specifically, and according to the suit, Inland deposited $1 million of earnest money in an escrow account, with an agreement to close the $44 million transaction by Dec. 1, 2022.
Inland later deposited an additional $500,000 to extend the closing date to Jan. 3, 2023.
To finalize the deal, CCP was to have provided Inland estoppel certificates from the building’s tenants (verifying that those tenants had been made aware of a looming landlord change).
Inland alleges CCP failed to deliver the estoppel certificates by the deadline, thus constituting a defaulting on the deal. Inland is seeking the return of the $1.5 million and that CCP pay its attorneys’ fees. A court hearing is scheduled for July 28.