A River North industrial property located adjacent to both the Cumberland River and Topgolf — and near the future Oracle campus — has sold for $19.4 million.

Home to cement supplier Cemex, the 4.33-acre property offers a main address of 21 Oldham St. (and an alternative address of 19 Oldham St.).

