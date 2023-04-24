Images have been released related to a mixed-use building eyed for an East Nashville site located near Five Points.
To be located on a two-parcel site, with a primary address of 730 Main St., the six-story building has been designed with 56 residential units and ground-level retail space (1,510 square feet) and restaurant space (3,933 square feet).
As the Post reported in April 2022, Nashville-based Richland Building Partners, led by Chris Barnhizer, owns the property and will undertake the redevelopment of the site with what is called 714 Main Street. Via an LLC, Barnhizer acquired what had been two parcels for $4 million in December 2021, Metro records show.
Barnhizer, who could not be reached for comment, has hired Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio to handle architectural work.
The team will go before the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on May 2 to seek concept plan approval. The property sits within MDHA's East Bank Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval is needed.
The property previously accommodated a one-story nondescript building (from which operated a mobile phone service business) that was separated from the street with in-front surface parking. Per the Metro Planning Department's urban zoning overlay, the building Barnhizer plans will be sited at the street.
714 Main Street will be undertaken in Metro Councilmember Brett Withers’ District 6.
Relatedly, and on the city’s west side, Richland Building Partners remains under construction with five-story mixed-use building Odyssey at the Park in West End Park (read more here).