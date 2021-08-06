A Chicago-area development company looking to undertake a major mixed-use project near The Gulch has paid $77.5 million for an Antioch garden-style apartment complex.
The acquisition of the 25.5-acre property at 100 Arbor Knoll Blvd. is seemingly the first of its type in Davidson County for Marquette Companies. The seller was a general partnership seemingly affiliated with New York-based Sentinel Real Estate Corp., according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Opened in 1985, Arbor Hills Apartments offers 548 residences. As such, the deal is the equivalent of $141,423 per unit.
The Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the sale.
As noted, Marquette Companies is eyeing North Edgehill Commons for an Edgehill site that overlooks the interstate loop and The Gulch. The 6.8-acre property has addresses of 920 and 1000 Hawkins St.
Marquette, which is based in Naperville, Illinois, seeks to buy that property from an entity related to Beaman Automotive (read more here).
