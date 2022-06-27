A budget hotel located in Hermitage seemingly is slated to be converted into an apartment building following a recent sale.
With an address of 3887 Central Pike, the property offers a building home to extended stay hotel Americas Best Value Inn Nashville.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the property sold last week for $6.5 million to an LLC that seemingly is affiliated with Nashville-based Adam Rosenberg. In 2015, Rosenberg and some business partners had eyed for SoBro a boutique hotel-anchored project called The Lyden (read here).
The seller was Sanjay Patel, who had owned the Central Pike property since 2011 via Jai Ganesha LLC. A related entity paid $2 million for the property in 2008, Metro records show.
In late 2021, Patel enlisted Nashville-based Fulmer Lucas Engineering to seek a specific plan (SP) rezoning for the property, a move needed to allow for the building’s usage conversion. The Metro Planning Commission would later approve the SP.
Adam Klenk and Austin Heithcock, agents with the local office of Deerfield Beach, Florida-based Capstone Companies, brokered the recent transaction.
