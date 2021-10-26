A Hillsboro Village office property that sold for $5.15 million in February 2020 has now changed ownership hands for $7 million.
Originally home to three residences now configured as office space, the property has an address of 1935 21st Ave. S. and sits about one block south of the popular district’s commercial epicenter.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based real estate investment and development company Elmington Capital Group (read more here about ECG's 2020 purchase).
The new owner is Park Center Inc., which provides services related to mental illness and substance abuse recovery.
Anchoring the just-sold property is a 21,200-square-foot office building billed as offering Class A space. The original structures were constructed in 1920. A connector was added in 1990 and another in 2007. The property would later win a Metro Historical Commission award for historic preservation.
Park Center Inc.’s main office is located at 186 N. First St. on the East Bank. The business owns that property and has offered it for sale (read more here).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.