A Hillsboro Village-area condominium building located near the historic building that once housed Saint Bernard Academy has sold for $6.5 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC that includes Steve Sutton is the new owner of Charlton Square. The 22-unit apartment building offers an address of 2004 Convent Place.

