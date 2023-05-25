A Hillsboro Village-area condominium building located near the historic building that once housed Saint Bernard Academy has sold for $6.5 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC that includes Steve Sutton is the new owner of Charlton Square. The 22-unit apartment building offers an address of 2004 Convent Place.
Though having been individually deeded (with multiple ownership entities), the condo units were sold as one property.
Charlton Square seemingly opened in 1984 and offers three buildings creating a U shape. Metro records are unclear as to ownership history of the complex.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $295,000 per residence, a figure that is reasonably in-line with those of similar recent deals in the general Hillsboro Village area.
Sutton seemingly works in the banking and real estate industries in Bowling Green, Ky. His LLC has landed a $5.4 million loan from Marion, Illinois-based Banterra Bank.
The building that previously accommodated all-girls Catholic school Saint Bernard Academy is now called The Offices at Convent Place. Starting in the 1990s, veteran local real estate investor and developer Charles Jones reinvented the pre-World War II-constructed building, located at 2021 21st Ave. S., with office and event space.