Just as in February, not a single home on this month’s list went for less than $4 million. Unsurprisingly, Nashville’s housing market is getting more expensive across the board.
According to Redfin, Nashville’s home prices were up 25 percent in March 2022 compared to the figure of one year ago. Of particularly note: The median sale price is $445,000, an all-time high for Music City.
Somewhat relatedly, Mayor John Cooper during his recent State of Metro address said he wanted to prioritize building and preserving affordable housing in Nashville.
“Today, I am proposing increasing our operating budget funding for housing to over $20 million annually and supplementing that with another $30 million from the American Rescue Plan, bringing our total affordable housing investment in three years to over $150 million,” he said in Wednesday’s speech. “Remember, previous funding for affordable housing was roughly $10 million per year.”
Just last month a single home sold for $10 million. What a weird world.
Below are March’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. 660 Belle Park Circle
Buyer: Linda T. Crawford
Sale price: $6,200,000
Seller: Barbara and Jack Bovender
Seller’s agents: Shannon Barton and Jamie Granbery, Pilkerton Realtors
Buyer’s agent: Betsy Wilt, Fridrich & Clark
Retired HCA Healthcare CEO Jack Bovender and his wife Barbara appeared in Headline Homes just over a year ago when they purchased this Belle Meade home for $5,350,000 in January 2021.
As I wrote then, the home “underwent a four-year renovation and now boasts five bedrooms, seven full baths, four fireplaces, a wet bar, an elevator and smart everything (lights, thermostat, irrigation, security, etc.).”
If the photos are to be trusted, all of those goodies appear to still be there.
2. 7004 Crews Lane, Brentwood
Buyer: Jason and Laura Zachariah
Sale price: $6,095,654
Seller: Hv Urban
Seller’s agent: Lisa Culp Taylor, PARKS
Buyers’ agent: Amy Pappas, PARKS
This 8,588-square-footer in Brentwood’s posh Oman subdivision was built in 1967 but has been completely renovated. We’re talking stripped to the studs and then redesigned by Andrew Scott of August House Co. — named “Best Architect” by Nashville Lifestyles in 2021 — and rebuilt by Hidden Valley Homes. There are five bedrooms, six bathrooms and an in-ground pool.
Buyer Jason Zachariah is currently the president of integrated solutions at LifePoint Health.
3. 9252 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood
Buyer: Christopher and Andrea Diamantis
Sale price: $6,000,000
Seller: Keith Schumacher
Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark
Buyers’ agent: Jack Miller, PARKS
This home — located in the Witherspoon subdivision — is so new that work on it is not finished! The completion date is listed as “TBD” so buyers Andrea and Christopher Diamantis may have time to make special requests.
When finished, the residence will offer five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, four fireplaces and an elevator.
Christopher Diamantis is the managing partner at Lyrix Holdings and he and wife Andrea co-own a wine company called Lyrix.
4. 2410 Hidden River Lane, Franklin
Buyer: Gunnar and Jessica Peterson, Trustees, Peterson Family Trust
Sale price: $5,800,000
Seller: Agave Family Land Trust
Seller’s agent: Christy Reed, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agents: Jessica Torres and Anna Campbell, Zeitlin Sothebys International
This home topped our Post list way back in August 2013 when it went for $5 million. There is a guest apartment on the property as well as a six-car garage and a sports court. The residence also features a bonus room with a wet bar, a theater and a gym, which will no doubt come in handy as Gunnar Peterson is a celebrity trainer who has worked with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kim Kardashian and the Los Angeles Lakers.
According to Wikipedia, Peterson also co-founded the National PetFit Challenge, which is an exercise program for dogs and cats.
5. 1118 Crater Hill Drive
Buyer: 1118 Crater Hill Drive Trust
Sale price: $4,900,000
Seller: 1118 Crater Hill Drive LLC
Seller’s agent: Gabriela Lira Sjorgren, Compass RE
Buyer’s agents: Leslie Karl, PARKS, Mary Beth Thomas, VILLAGE
Fans of Charles and Ray Eames might appreciate this contemporary Chickering Hills home built in 2021. The exterior of bamboo, stone, stucco and glass is composed entirely of right angles.
Inside, the kitchen is outfitted with Hans Krug cabinets and Miele appliances, while the exterior offers an in-ground pool and a rooftop deck.
6. 1790 Pleasant Hill Road, Franklin
Buyer: Ronald and Cathy Robinson
Sale price: $4,750,000
Seller: Melanie Maryse Raub-Colletti and Dennis Colletti
Seller’s agent: LeAnn Wood, Keller Williams Realty
Buyer’s agent: Nick Shuford, The Shuford Group, LLC
This Franklin farm comes with more than five acres of land — including two fenced pastures — and is outfitted with an “outdoor entertainment area with grilling patio, fire pit and hot tub with landscape lighting and irrigation.” Inside, the five-bedroom home features an office, a safe room and a recently renovated kitchen featuring a six-burner Wolf gas stove and two (TWO!) refrigerators.
But that’s not all. There is also a party barn with a fireplace, a sleeping area, a full bathroom and a kitchen … with only one fridge. Bummer.
7. 7 Colonel Winstead Drive, Brentwood
Buyer: Brier Creek Farms LLC
Sale price: $4,500,000
Seller: Bell Group Holdings LLC
Seller’s agent: Gabrielle Dodson, Compass RE
Buyer’s agent: Laura Baugh, Worth Properties LLC
Here we have a home located in Brentwood’s “24-hour guard-gated” Governors Club.
The 9,149-square-foot estate has four bedrooms, four baths, three half baths and an elevator, as well as a sauna, a theater room, a bonus room with a secondary kitchen, an observatory and an office that, according to the listing, “has soundproofed panels and provides the perfect environment for closing deals!” There’s also a shower with multiple spray nozzles and a rain head that’s all controlled by a digital panel because, simply put, what good is having millions of dollars if you can’t buy a, shall we say, fancy AF shower?
Outside, there is an infinity-edge pool, hot tub and putting green — and it all overlooks the private Arnold Palmer golf course.
8. 601 Vosswood Drive
Buyer: Kate Rosenthal, Trustee, 601 Vosswood Trust
Sale price: $4,343,277
Seller: Advanced Design Systems LLC
Seller’s agent: Mary Beth Thomas, VILLAGE, John Brittle, PARKS
Buyer’s agent: Courtney Cooper Jenrath, Fridrich & Clark
Interior designer Branan White designed this 6,819-square-foot home that sits just one mile from Hillwood Country Club in West Meade. Rooms are decorated with collected antique doors and vintage lightning as well as “curated antiques and high-end furniture” that were also available for purchase. No word on whether or not the new owners kept the absurdly large gold clock that hung above the living room.
Also on the just-shy-of-an-acre lot is a pool, a covered cabana and a fire pit.
9. 1069 Vaughn Crest Drive, Franklin
Buyer: Shonda and Jimmy Brewer
Sale price: $4,310,000
Seller: Max Elite LLC
Seller’s agent: Carrie Zeier, Carrie Zeier Luxury
Buyer’s agent: Julia Kaehr, PARKS
“European-inspired extravaganza,” reads the listing for this Franklin chateau. Built in 2010, the home features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a five-car garage and “a walnut study” — which is a study built almost entirely of walnut. And not a study for walnuts.
10. 8700 Wolfsbane Lane, College Grove
Buyer: Troy and Jody Mizell
Sale price: $4,285,000
Seller: Brittany Spoelman
Seller’s agent: Mark Caspersen, Compass Tennessee, LLC
Buyer’s agent: Tim Thompson, Tim Thompson Premier Realtors
This College Grove home was on the market for only two days and it sold for $290,000 over the asking price. So yes, the housing market remains hot and competitive.
The 6,533-square-footer, built in 2019, has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and an attic that appears to be carpeted with Astroturf for some reason. There are also two covered porches — one on the ground level and another upstairs — and they’re both outfitted with a built-in grill, fireplace and outdoor TV.
In addition, the residence offers a pool, a spa and a poolside sitting area with a firepit as well.
Buyer Troy Mizell, a U.S. army veteran, made the news in 2020 after his Franklin-based business AVMedical was investigated by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis after AVMedical landed millions of dollars in “questionable” COVID-19 contracts from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Results of the investigation have not yet been released.
