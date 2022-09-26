This month’s top spot for Headline Homes might be in contention for one of the highest-priced homes to sell this year. Considering you can buy an island for $11 million, it seems wild to choose College Grove for the same price, but to each their own.
The list this month also includes several new builds, a purchase from new Nashville Predator Ryan McDonagh and a high-dollar purchase by an Instagram influencer.
Below are August’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. 8134 Mountaintop Drive, College Grove 37046
Buyer: Musical Moose LLC
Sale price: $11 million
Seller: Mountaintop Drive Trust
Seller’s agent: Robert Shiels, Grove Realty, LLC
Buyer’s agent: Marabeth Poole, PARKS
Holy indoor basketball court, Batman! This house in Williamson County seems like it has it all, and it had probably better with a sale price of $11 million. In addition to the full basketball court, this house has five bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen, 7.5 bathrooms, an infinity pool and spa with a ridgeline view.
It’s no private island, but it’s still lovely for the price.
2. 2239 Chickering Lane, Nashville 37215
Buyer: The R L Moore Family Trust
Sale price: $8,250,000
Seller: Ryan Anthony Miller
Seller’s agent: Ryan Miller, PARKS
Buyer’s agent: Megan Garrett, Fridrich & Clark Realty
The seller and listing agent on this property are the same on this home that was just built in 2020. The home is stark, with modern construction, and it’s tucked away off the road. There are floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the 7,275-square-foot house.
3. 1145 Brookwood Lane, Nashville 37220
Buyer: RKMMN, LLC
Sale price: $5.7 million
Seller: Stone Oak Builders LLC
Seller’s agent: Richard F, Bryan, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agents: Debra Beagle and Jen Barczykowski, The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage
RKMMN, LLC, the trust used to purchase this $5.7 million home, was once utilized by Nashville Predator Ryan McDonagh to purchase a home back when he was a defenseman for the New York Rangers. The Preds picked up McDonagh in a trade this summer.
The newly constructed home sits back on a one-acre lot on a quiet street. Its many amenities are fitting for someone who may want to relax off ice: soaking tub, luxury bathrooms, in-room bar and a vaulted screen porch.
4. 135 Steeplechase Lane, Nashville 37221
Buyer: Post Road Trust
Sale price: $5,460,000
Seller: JoAnne Haynes
Seller’s agent: Starling Davis, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Danny R. Anderson, PARKS
This home sits at one of the highest points in Williamson County and is “completely secluded” with “breathtaking views” and inside it boasts “endless designer touches” like a one-of-a-kind crystal chandelier, marble mantels and hand-carved limestone columns leading into the home. It has a library, sauna and exercise room within its 8,950 square feet.
It was purchased through the faceless Post Road Trust. All of the designer finishing touches make sense, as the home was previously owned by interior designer JoAnne Haynes and her late husband Gary R. Haynes, the owner of Franklin’s Haynes Galleries.
5. 1450 Witherspoon Drive, Brentwood 37027
Buyers: Darek and Hollie Woodward
Sale price: $5,441,700
Seller: Legend Homes LLC
Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agent: Meaghan Klein, PARKS
This brand-new build was scooped up by beauty blogger and Instagram influencer Hollie Woodward (followers: 1.3 million) and her husband, Darek.
The nearly 5,500 square-foot home boasts a pool, wine room, safe room and sits on one acre near the Brentwood Trail System — a perfect palace and surroundings to make content.
6. 3905 Wayland Drive, Nashville 37215
Buyer: Jeffrey Allen Junge, Etal Trustees
Sale price: $4,825,000
Seller: The Ewing Steele Trust, Kelly E. Cox Trustee
Seller’s agent: Leah Crutchfield, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agents: Carolyn Baron and Eve Hanle, Fridrich & Clark Realty
The listing says “a farmhouse in the city awaits” in between Belle Meade and Forest Hills, an area of town the listing refers to as “The Golden Triangle.”
The home has a recording studio designed by Michael Cronin, who specializes in high-end home studio design. Outside it has a built-in splash pad and turf area, and there’s still room in the back yard to add the pool it lacks. After all, it wouldn’t be a farmhouse without the pool.
7. 4012 B Wallace Lane, Nashville 37215
Buyer: Timothy W. Estes
Sale price: $4,602,950
Seller: Chesnut Infill Gp
Seller’s agent: Tim Kyne, Keller Williams Realty
Buyer’s agent: Terra L. Bell, Kelly Properties, Inc.
This nearly 7,500-square-foot home is listed as a craftsman, but it’s just one very large half of a fancy townhome. The other side sold for almost $4 million earlier this year.
The more expensive side of this Green Hills townhome includes an owner’s suite overlooking the backyard, custom cabinetry and closets and an exposed-beam-lined great room.
8. 9292 Fordham Drive, Brentwood 37027
Buyers: Houston D. Vaughn and Sherry Niedergeses Vaughn
Sale price: $4.1 million
Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC
Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agent: Susan Niedergeses, Realty Executives Associates
On just more than one acre, this home is yet another new construction, and it’s on a more than one-acre lot in a double cul de sac, which are great for keeping the street quiet, but look quite unfortunate on a Google Maps search.
9. 3104 Woodlawn Drive, Nashville 37215
Buyer: Amy E. Buckner, trustee of The Double Happy Living Trust
Sale price: $4.1 million
Seller: Edrm LLC
Seller’s agents: Lacey Newman and Jonathan Heard, Compass RE
Buyer’s agent: Katie Morrell, Compass RE
On the coveted Woodlawn Drive, this is another new build popping up in the area. It may be new, but there are mature trees in the large backyard to provide shade and it sits among some of the “most prestigious properties” in Nashville, according to the listing. It has tall ceilings, a prep kitchen and a “striking home office.”
10. 1722 Stokes Lane, Nashville 37215
Buyer: Joshua 2415 Trust
Sale price: $3,762,500
Seller: Jonathan Andrew Cornelius
Seller’s agent: Richard F. Bryan, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Teri Radcliff, Benchmark Realty, LLC
This home was purchased under Joshua 2415 Trust, a possible nod to the Bible verse Joshua 24:15, which references choosing one god above all other gods. Whoever it is who bought this house from Jonathan Andrew Cornelius using a trust, it’s clear their god has at least brought them some riches.
For starters, good parking is such a luxury in Nashville, and this house includes plenty of that, from a four-car garage to a semi-circle concrete driveway for visitors. And there’s still some room to grow, as there’s an unfinished interior expansion that would add even more to this 6,441-square-foot abode. May the gods ever be in their favor.