This month’s top spot for Headline Homes might be in contention for one of the highest-priced homes to sell this year. Considering you can buy an island for $11 million, it seems wild to choose College Grove for the same price, but to each their own.

The list this month also includes several new builds, a purchase from new Nashville Predator Ryan McDonagh and a high-dollar purchase by an Instagram influencer.

1145 Brookwood Ln-3327.jpg

1145 Brookwood Lane
3104 Woodlawn Dr.-3321.jpg

3104 Woodlawn Drive