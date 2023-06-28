HCA has paid $4.8 million for a Midtown modernist office building located near Centennial Sportsplex and its headquarters offices.
Offering two stories and 10,000 square feet, the Class B building opened in 1969 and sits on a 0.36-acre parcel. The address is 208 23rd Ave. N.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the sellers were Anne Friedland and Michael Friedland, with the latter having paid $550,000 for the second floor in 2007 (when the building was converted to a two-unit office condominium space) with Jay Stillman, Metro records show. The two men are personal injury attorneys with law firm Stillman and Friedland, which previously operated from the building.
HCA could not be reached for comment regarding its plans for the building. The health care facilities company owns an adjacent property, at 204 23rd Ave. N., for which it paid $2,835,000 in 2019, Metro records note. The building on that site offers non-HCA health care businesses.
The sale is the equivalent of $480 per foot based on the building’s size, a price in line with those figures of recent transactions involving similar properties.
An entity with which late businessman and restaurateur Tom Loventhal was affiliated acquired the property for $55,000 in 1968, according to Metro records, before selling in 2007. Loventhal — known for his ownership and involvement with restaurants Noshville (which he founded), Tin Angel and Blue Moon — died at age 66 in November 2020 after an extended illness.
Relatedly, The Loventhal Company once operated from the building. In addition, Nashville Symphony Association previously was a tenant.
Charles Robin and Seth Harlan, owner and broker, respectively, with Nashville-based Robin Realty Company, represented the seller. Of note, Loventhal Realty, a sister business of Loventhal Brothers, merged with Robin Realty about 20 years ago.
Jim Smith, an executive director with Cushman & Wakefield, represented HCA.
Stillman and Friedland now operates on White Bridge Road.