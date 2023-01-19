Cincinnati-based real estate company Al. Neyer is now eyeing a spring groundbreaking for an apartment tower to rise on a multi-parcel Midtown site.

Previously, a summer 2022 groundbreaking had been slated for the 277-unit 14-story Aspire Midtown, to sit on a 1.14-acre site at 1801 Patterson St.

Screen Shot 2023-01-19 at 10.52.09 AM.png

Aspire Midtown
The Hickory_Rendering_Al Neyer.jpeg

The Hickory

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.