Cincinnati-based real estate company Al. Neyer is now eyeing a spring groundbreaking for an apartment tower to rise on a multi-parcel Midtown site.
Previously, a summer 2022 groundbreaking had been slated for the 277-unit 14-story Aspire Midtown, to sit on a 1.14-acre site at 1801 Patterson St.
An Al. Neyer spokesperson told the Post the company is in the final stages of design and pre-construction. Atlanta-based Niles Bolton is the architect for Aspire Midtown.
The Al. Neyer Nashville office, home to about 50 employees, will oversee the project in partnership with Houston-based The Dinerstein Companies.
The Al. Neyer spokesperson declined to note if the company will eventually acquire an Edgehill property located adjacent to the building housing the W.O. Smith Music School and on which the company had considered undertaking a mixed-use building (read more here).
As the Post previously reported, the future building was to have stood seven floors at its tallest component (five levels in some segments) and offered 165 residential units and 2,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. Atlanta-based Niles Bolton Associates had been selected as architect.
The address of the site is 1107 Eighth Ave. S., near that street’s intersection with Edgehill Avenue.
In addition, Al. Neyer is about to break ground in Hendersonville on The Hickory at Indian Lake Village, billed as a “luxury” multifamily development to offer a collective 277 apartment units.
According to a release, the first residences will be delivered in summer 2024.
The Hickory will offer two four-story buildings (with one- and two-bedroom residences), a two-level fitness center, co-working spaces, a swimming pool, a clubhouse and a dog care space. The address is 257 Indian Lake Blvd.
Al. Neyer will act as owner, developer and design-builder for the project, a company first, the release notes.
The Hickory will be located within Indian Lake Village, which offers retail, office, restaurant and residential spaces.
“We are thrilled to develop new luxury apartment living in the Indian Lake Village area of Hendersonville,” Patrick Poole, Al. Neyer vice president and Nashville market leader, said in the release. “With vacancy rates around 3 percent in town, the current supply of high-quality residences in this suburb does not meet the demand for luxury rentals in this growing population.”
Al. Neyer has undertaken similar projects in Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.
