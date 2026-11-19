Green Hills commercial building sells for $4M Modernist structure on Glen Echo Road previously accommodated Ascend Federal Credit Union branch William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 19, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link A Green Hills commercial building previously housing an Ascend Federal Credit Union branch has sold for $4 million.The 0.43-acre property sits at 1915 Glen Echo Road near Hillsboro High School. Ascend branch building in Green Hills Google Earth × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 s2G:5D@? r@F?EJ #68:DE6C @7 s665D 5@4F>6?E[ E96 ?6H @H?6C :D %$w x?G6DE>6?ED {{r] %92E 6?E:EJ D66>:?8=J :D 277:=:2E65 H:E9 %@> w@@G6C[ AC6D:56?E @7 }2D9G:==6\32D65 w@@G6C |2E6C:2=D] p DE@?6 BF2CCJ 2?5 288C682E6 DFAA=:6C[ w@@G6C |2E6C:2=D 3682? @A6C2E:@?D :? `hdd]k^AmkAmw@@G6C 4@F=5 ?@E 36 C624965 7@C 4@>>6?E C682C5:?8 9:D A=2?D 7@C E96 3F:=5:?8[ H9:49 D66>:?8=J @776CD ?@ E6?2?E]k^AmkAm%96 D6==6C H2D pD46?5 u656C2= rC65:E &?:@?[ H9:49 925 @H?65 E96 AC@A6CEJ D:?46 |2C49 a_`h[ |6EC@ C64@C5D ?@E6] xE :D F?4=62C 2D E@ E96 AC:46 pD46?5 A2:5]k^AmkAmk2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^56G6=@A>6?E^8C66?\9:==D\4@>>6C4:2=\3F:=5:?8\=:DE65\7@C\D2=6^2CE:4=60ddcc75dh\cg7h\cc42\gcd4\be5cg5bcd754]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm%96 AC@A6CEJ H2D =:DE65 :? pF8FDE a_adk^2m 7@C 2? F?5:D4=@D65 2D<:?8 AC:46[ E96 k6>m!@DEk^6>m C6A@CE65 2E E96 E:>6] |2C<6E:?8 >2E6C:2=D ?@E6 E96 3F:=5:?8 @A6?65 :? `hdg 2?5 @776CD 23@FE b[dcd DBF2C6 766E]k^AmkAm|6EC@ C64@C5D D9@H E92E wrp #62=EJ[ D66>:?8=J 277:=:2E65 H:E9 wrp x?4][ @?46 @H?65 E96 AC@A6CEJ[ 92G:?8 24BF:C65 :E :? `hgg 7@C Seb_[___]k^AmkAm|:4926= v2=A:?[ 2 3C@<6C H:E9 }2D9G:==6\32D65 q2<6C $E@C6J |4s@?2=5 !C@A6CE:6D[ D66>:?8=J C6AC6D6?E65 pD46?5 :? E96 D2=6 @7 E96 AC@A6CEJ]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ascend Federal Credit Union Green Hills Property Law Concepts In Political Philosophy Law And Economics Hca Healthcare Frist Family Medicare Fraud William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending RockForce moves headquarters to Nashville Titans game won't air in Knoxville, Chattanooga Titans making pair of puzzling personnel picks on defense Ward Baker to be part of U.S. Senate GOP election team Gov.-Elect Marsha Blackburn announces personnel updates