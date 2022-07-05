A South Davidson County garden-style apartment complex has sold for about $91 million, with the new owner affiliated with Florida-based global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller of the roughly 25-acre property, called Hickory Point Apartments and with an address of 15180 Old Hickory Blvd., was an LLC that paid $35.1 million for it in 2013. That entity is affiliated with Fishers, Indiana-based Bluestone Property Management.
Opened in 2006 and located near Nippers Corner, Hickory Point Apartments offers 300 apartments. As such, the deal is the equivalent of about $303,000 per unit.
Starwood Capital Group, teaming with Castlerock Asset Management and Wischermann Partners, was involved in the development of the SoBro site on which sits The Westin Nashville hotel tower. Marriott acquired the Starwood hotel brand in 2016.
According to its website, Starwood Capital Group has more than $120 billion in assets under management and is home to approximately 4,000 employees in 16 offices located in various countries.
Starwood Capital Group’s Starwood Asset Management, which is based in Atlanta, was the buyer.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
The sale is the most recent in a continuing series of similar deals involving South Davidson County suburban-style apartment complexes (read here).
