Nashville-based development company Giarratana has paid $26 million for a portion of the downtown YMCA of Middle Tennessee site on which it plans a 750-foot residential skyscraper.

The purchase comes after Y officials recently landed a permit that will allow, in two phases, the demolition of the Y structure housing the indoor swimming pool (and running along the Church Street viaduct) and the razing of the Y structure that sits at the corner of 10th Avenue North and Church. A more recently constructed component of the overall Y site will remain, with the future tower to be joined by a multi-story new YMCA building.

The 1010 Church tower is seen at upper center of image

