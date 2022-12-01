Nashville-based development company Giarratana has paid $26 million for a portion of the downtown YMCA of Middle Tennessee site on which it plans a 750-foot residential skyscraper.
The purchase comes after Y officials recently landed a permit that will allow, in two phases, the demolition of the Y structure housing the indoor swimming pool (and running along the Church Street viaduct) and the razing of the Y structure that sits at the corner of 10th Avenue North and Church. A more recently constructed component of the overall Y site will remain, with the future tower to be joined by a multi-story new YMCA building.
The future Giarratana building will offer 60 floors and 500 residential units and be Nashville’s tallest building. The main address of the site is 1010 Church St., with a 1000 Church St. alternate address.
The $26 million purchase price for the 30,835-square-foot 1010 Church parcel is the equivalent of $843 per square foot, according to a release. That figure is $254 per square foot, or 43 percent, more than the $589 per square foot (or $18.7 million) Giarratana paid for the 31,717 square feet of land for the development company’s adjacent 801 Church (previously known as Prime) and 900 Church (also known as Alcove) towers. Both those buildings remain under construction, with Alcove topped.
The YMCA will utilize proceeds of the sale to build a multi-story, free-standing facility on its remaining land. The future facility will connect to the newer portion of the Downtown YMCA, which was constructed in 2008.
Giarratana is undertaking the project in partnership with the Y. Chicago-based Goettsch is the architect, with AECOM Hunt, also of Chicago, the general contractor.
Hendersonville-based Environmental Abatement Inc. will handle the demo work, which will require about four months. The YMCA will remain fully operational throughout construction.
Pursuit of the 1010 development began with a January 2021 invitation from the YMCA of Middle Tennessee to respond to a request for proposal for redevelopment of its downtown campus. A handful of developers participated in what became a year-long competition.
“We are pleased to have closed the purchase and sale of the 1010 Church development site from the YMCA of Middle Tennessee,” Tony Giarratana, company founder, said in a release. “The closing is the culmination of two years of focused effort by the YMCA and the Giarratana development team, led by Morgan Stengel and Jacob Chapman.”
Relatedly, the Metro Planning Commission voted 7-0 in September to approve bonus height for the planned tower.
Full-scale work is expected to be underway by early 2023. A September 2024 completion date for the YMCA component is planned, with the structure to offer five levels plus a basement. Tentatively, the residential tower's apartments will open in July 2025 and its condos in January 2026.
To carry a price tag of about $350 million, the skyscraper will face Church Street, rising from what is currently a surface parking lot and the pool building. It will be sited to the immediate east of Platform Way (on which sits the two Amazon towers).
If standing today, the future high-rise would rank among the 10 or so tallest buildings in the Southeast.
Dallas-based Acore Capital funded a $14.5 million land loan to facilitate the transaction. A repeat lender for Giarratana, Acore Capital previously funded an $80 million senior loan for 505 Church and a $191 million construction loan for 801 Church and Alcove.
