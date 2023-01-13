A Germantown commercial building located next to apartment building The Monroe has been offered for sale for $989,898.

With an address of 1321 Third Ave. N. and sitting on 0.19 acres, the 1,150-square-foot building opened in 1939 as a residence, according to marketing materials. It accommodates Brooke’s Bail Bonding.

