A Germantown commercial building located next to apartment building The Monroe has been offered for sale for $989,898.
With an address of 1321 Third Ave. N. and sitting on 0.19 acres, the 1,150-square-foot building opened in 1939 as a residence, according to marketing materials. It accommodates Brooke’s Bail Bonding.
A family trust owns the property, having paid $530,749 for it in September 2018, Metro records show. In 2015 and via an LLC, local attorney Richard Piliponis paid $375,000 for the property. Fred Lawrence, a Village Real Estate agent, paid $83,000 for it in 2004.
The offering is the equivalent of $861 per square foot based on the building’s size.
The listing comes after Franklin-based Mia Fieldes, who bills herself as a contemporary Christian music songwriter originally from Australia, in August 2022 offered for sale for $1.35 million a commercial building with an address of 1319 Sixth Ave. N. That listing (read here) is the equivalent of about $864 per square foot based on the 1,565-square-foot building’s size.
The owners of 1321 Third Ave. N. have enlisted Stephen Prather, first vice president with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Company, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Opened in 2017, The Monroe sits at 1300 Fourth Ave. N., with one segment of the two-building complex fronting Third Avenue adjacent to the for-sale property. The Monroe offers 244 apartments.