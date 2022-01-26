A garden-style suburban apartment complex located near Melrose has sold for $12 million.
Located at 3000 Franklin Pike and opened in 1979, the two-building Greenbriar Apartments sits on 2.84 acres and offers 56 units. Woodmont Boulevard intersects Franklin Pike adjacent to the apartments.
The new owner is an LLC affiliated with Abiete Real Estate, which offers both Nashville and Mill Valley, California, addresses.
The seller was a partnership associated with Nashville-based Gianikas Property Management and that has owned the property since 1994, Metro records show. It is unclear what the partnership paid for the apartment complex.
The transaction is the equivalent of $214,285 per apartment.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
