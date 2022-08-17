An East Nashville property located near Five Points and previously accommodating a modernist brick church building has sold for $3.45 million, with new owner and local developer Chris Barnhizer eyeing a residential project.
The address of the 1.2-acre property, located across South 10th from the Martin Corner and Fatherland District mixed-use area, is 210 S. 10th St.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was an entity affiliated with Brentwood-based Rice Property Management and Christian Rice Jr.
Rice, who paid $2.4 million for the property in September 2020, founded Touchstone Medical Imaging, a Franklin-based diagnostic medical imaging firm. The company in 2019 agreed to pay a $3 million settlement to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights related to a 2014 patient privacy violation (read here).
Barnhizer, founder of Richland Building Partners, declined to comment. However, a source said Richland Building Partners has enlisted Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio to design a residential project that will include single-family and traditional townhomes.
Marsalis Teague, co-founder of Nashville-based AiCRE Development, represented Barnhizer. The seller did not have representation.
Barnhizer has landed a $2,625,000 loan from Little Rock-based Simmons Bank, a separate document notes.
The Free Will Baptist Church structure that sat on the property was razed in 2021. The church had owned the property since 1964, before selling to Rice.
At one time, Rice Property Management was affiliated with local boutique developer Porch Light Properties. In 2016, RPM undertook an eight-residence project adjacent to the just-sold church property and sitting at the southwest corner of the intersection of South 10th and Russell streets (see here).
The property is located two blocks from the epicenter of Five Points and sits within Metro Councilmember Brett Withers’ District 6.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In