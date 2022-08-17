An East Nashville property located near Five Points and previously accommodating a modernist brick church building has sold for $3.45 million, with new owner and local developer Chris Barnhizer eyeing a residential project.

The address of the 1.2-acre property, located across South 10th from the Martin Corner and Fatherland District mixed-use area, is 210 S. 10th St.

Church

The since-razed Free Will Baptist Church at 210 S. 10th St.

