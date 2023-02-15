The development team planning a Hyatt Caption hotel for the Gulch site at which since-closed restaurant and bar Whiskey Kitchen most recently operated will seek final approval for the project from Metro.
A fourth quarter start had been planned for the 12-story boutique hotel building, to rise at 118 12th Ave. S. at the T-intersection of 11th Avenue South and McGavock Street.
Now an entity affiliated with Nashville-based C.B. Ragland Co. will go before the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Feb. 21 for approval related to stormwater management inspection considerations. The entity paid $5 million for the property in 2021.
The owner has enlisted Nashville-based Hastings Architecture to design the building, with Civil Site Design Group, also locally based, handling engineering and land-planning effort. The future building will feature a restaurant space at the corner of 12th and McGavock.
Hyatt Caption is a relatively new concept for Hyatt and is targeted toward millennials who advocate minimalism and the simple living movement. The first Hyatt Caption opened on Beale Street in Memphis.
C.B. Ragland President Michael Hayes told the Post the Whiskey Kitchen building likely will be razed by the end of next week, with full construction to start soon thereafter.
Of note, a C.B. Ragland-affiliated entity developed the SoBro site home to a Hyatt Centric hotel on Molloy Street (between Second and Third avenues south).
As the Post reported in September 2019, a 10-story building (called M12) had been planned for the 1.11-acre Whiskey Kitchen site, with local restaurateur and M Street Entertainment Group founder Chris Hyndman having led the since-scrapped development effort. Prior to 2019 and on a nearby site (a surface parking lot fronting 11th Avenue), Hyndman envisioned a hotel that was to have been called Eleventh House (read here), with that effort ultimately scrapped.
