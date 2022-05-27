The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee will vote June 7 on the final plan for a mixed-use building slated for East Nashville.
Local development company ZMX Inc. is eyeing the five-story building for raw land with an address of 949 Main St. The developer is planning a roughly 75-foot-tall building with either for-rent or for-sale residential units, plus ground-floor retail space.
ZMX paid $3.98 million for the three-parcel property in February (read here).
Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group is handling engineering and land-planning duties. Centric Architecture, also locally based, is designing the building, which will offer 75 residential units. New images have been released.
ZMX is known locally for its Fourth and Monroe in Germantown and The Volta in Inglewood, among other projects.
The property sits within the MDHA East Bank Redevelopment District and, as such, the project required DRC approval. In December, the MDHA DRC approved the design concept plan for the building.
The site sits withing Metro Councilmember Brett Withers' District 6.
