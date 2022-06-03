The members of bro-country group Florida Georgia Line have sold two Hillsboro Village buildings last home to their event space and café business Meet + Greet for $6.9 million.
The new owner of the property, located at 1910-1912 21st Ave. S., is LT Pig 21 LLC, details about which the Post could not determine.
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley comprise Florida Georgia Line, known for mainstream hits such as “H.O.L.Y.” and “Cruise.” Their wives Brittney Kelley and Hayley Hubbard helped run retail store Tribe Kelley Trading Post and the café. Florida Georgia Line’s music publishing company Tree Vibez Music and a studio affiliated with that entity also operated from the complex.
Via an LLC, the Hubbards and Kelleys paid $3.18 million for the property in September 2015, Metro records show.
At the time, the FGL website noted the complex had been “designed as a garden-sanctuary environment in a fast-paced center of commerce and genius, meeting spaces, coffee, food, community and good vibes will lend an easy-going, inspirational tone — the perfect setting for holding a staff meeting, connecting with a colleague or hosting an event.”
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
Belmont University graduates, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have FGL signed with Big Machine Records. The sale of the property comes as the future of the duo is unclear, with both men undertaking solo work (read here).
Of note, and for context — local real estate investor Joel Solomon paid $180,000 for the property in 1989. Solomon, Mark Deutschmann and some silent investors sold 12South's Paris Building for $4 million in May 2021 (read here).
