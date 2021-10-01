Local real estate broker and investor Chad Grout has paid $13.75 million for a 12.3-acre property located near The Fairgrounds Nashville and Trevecca Nazarene University and that he is eyeing for redevelopment
The South Nashville property sits at 1116 Polk Ave. and has frontage along both Polk and Foster avenues. It accommodates a truck terminal and service garage.
Grout, principal of Brentwood-based Urban Grout Commercial Real Estate, told the Post in June he will lead the effort to master plan its redevelopment, with the effort to include one or more development partners.
The site is relatively central to a light industrial area that some local real estate insiders have begun to refer to as the Docks District, perhaps a nod to its prolific number of truck terminals.
The property includes both a 30,000-square-foot bow-truss service garage structure fronting Foster Avenue and a cross-dock facility. Urban Grout will redevelop the portion of the site with the service garage and have the future development partner(s) assist with the remaining roughly 11 acres depending on community response.
“We're in the very early stages of discussing redevelopment options with community leaders,” Grout said in June. “This neighborhood has the fundamentals to absorb a tremendous amount of growth and we're excited about the opportunity to contribute."
McDaver Properties was the seller, having paid about $3.76 million for the property in 2014, according to Metro records. Star Transportation and Capital City Leasing operate from the site. Grout could not be reached for comment but a source with information about the transaction said the seller did not use a broker.
Bow truss buildings have been a popular subject in Nashville for creative, adaptive reuse projects, Grout said in June.
"That building wants to become a retail and food amenity for this community, at least in part, and we've had several other interesting users approach us as well," he said.
In addition to Trevecca and the fairgrounds, other key entities located in the general area include the Metro Police Department headquarters, Nashville Film Institute, STEM Preparatory Academy, Nashville School of the Arts and the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.