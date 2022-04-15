A East Nashville commercial property located near the soon-to-open apartment building The Skyliner and within a block of one of the city’s oldest musical instrument shops has sold for $950,000, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owners of the 0.48-acre property — with an address of 3100 Dickerson Pike and offering two commercial buildings — are Erian Goda and Franklin-based Ashraf Habib, who manage 555 Investments LLC. Goda is an agent with Hodges and Fooshee Realty.
Portland, Tennessee-based The Farmers Bank has provided a loan of $760,000, a separate document notes.
The sellers were Ronald Hollingsworth and Glen Craig, who acquired the property and three other properties for $2.6 million in 1998. The Post was unable to determine details about the two sellers.
Dickerson’s intersection with Broadmoor/Ewing drives is located one parcel from the just-sold property. The two buildings that just sold seemingly accommodate MoneyGram (a currency transfer service business) and loan company Speedy Cash.
Of note, Corner Music — a 1976-founded musical instrument retail business that once operated in 12South — moved in late 2018 to a nearby building at 3048 Dickerson Pike (read here).
Also within a few blocks of the property, Nashville-based Urban Housing Solutions is nearing construction completion on the aforementioned The Skyliner, which is being billed as a workforce housing building (read here).
The four-story, 147-unit apartment building will offer an address of 2996 Dickerson Pike and offer an exterior design that takes cues from 1950s-and-’60s-era structures.
