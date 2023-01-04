An East Nashville commercial building located near Five Points has been offered for sale for $1,495,000.
The roughly 1,500-square building sits at 200 S. 11th St. and was originally constructed as a residence. It is being marketed as a possible office or retail building, with existing zoning allowing such. The building currently serves as a rental residence.
Deborah Stokes has owned the building since 2004 but Metro records are unclear as to what she paid for the 0.21-acre property.
Stokes has enlisted Jamie Brandenberg, an adviser with the Franklin office of Compass Commercial, to handle the marketing and sale of the property. Marketing materials note the property is located within a federally designated opportunity zone.
The listing is the equivalent of about $999 per square foot based on the structure’s size.
A commercial business is not believed to have ever operated from the building, which has stood since 1910. The building is located next to a structure accommodating Rubenfeld Law Office, with long-time business Wagon Wheel Title also operating on South 11th Street, among other professional services businesses.
The listing comes as a nearby building once home to antique shop Wonders on Woodland at 1110 Woodland St. recently sold for $1.85 million (read here).
Across Russell Street from the building sits Ten21, the former Y-CAP building that East Nashville real estate industry professional Mark Sanders rehabbed following the 2020 tornado. Alex Burch plans to open in the former sanctuary wine-focused restaurant Bad Idea in the building in spring 2023 (read here).