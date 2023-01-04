An East Nashville commercial building located near Five Points has been offered for sale for $1,495,000.

The roughly 1,500-square building sits at 200 S. 11th St. and was originally constructed as a residence. It is being marketed as a possible office or retail building, with existing zoning allowing such. The building currently serves as a rental residence.

