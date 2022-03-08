A property offering two old-school church buildings and located in East Nashville’s Cleveland Park has sold for $2.15 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property, with a main address of 1100 Lischey Ave., is local businessman Martin Bubis. Seemingly the owner (or former owner) of Main Street Liquor Store on the city’s east side, Bubis could not be reached for comment.
The seller was Grace Apostolic Church, which paid a collective $381,245 for the four properties in three transactions (1983, 2001 and 2006), Metro records show.
Bubis has landed an approximately $1.62 million loan from First Nashville Bank of McMinnville (Tennessee).
The property seemingly offers what had been two buildings for a pair of churches: one at the 1100 Lischey site and the other located at 1105 Stainback Ave. The backs of the two buildings are positioned adjacent to one another, with an alley separating them.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
Grace Apostolic Church seemingly worships from the building located on Lischey, while Unite Church apparently meets at the building fronting Stainback. The overall site offers what appear to be two additional brick buildings used for church classroom and office space.
