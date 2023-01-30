Nashville-based communication services firm Calvert Street Group will move to East Nashville from downtown.

Darden Copeland, Calvert Street Group managing director, said the company will take space in a commercial building he owns at 921 Main St. Metro records show Copeland in December 2021 paid $3.4 million for the building and the 0.45 acres on which it sits (read here).

Darden Copeland
921 Main St.

