Nashville-based communication services firm Calvert Street Group will move to East Nashville from downtown.
Darden Copeland, Calvert Street Group managing director, said the company will take space in a commercial building he owns at 921 Main St. Metro records show Copeland in December 2021 paid $3.4 million for the building and the 0.45 acres on which it sits (read here).
The building is located near Smith & Lentz Brewing Co. and speakeasy Attaboy and was once home to printing company AlphaGraphics and Blazer Bros Expert Rug Cleaners. Built in 1965 and located about three blocks west of Five Points, the one-story building offers about 9,900 square feet.
Copeland will move Calvert Street Group to the east side from about 6,000 square feet on the second floor of Berger Building, from which also operates skin care clinic Complexion Nashville. He said he is exploring several leasing opportunities for the entire Berger Building and that the diminutive masonry structure, located at 162 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. is not for sale. When Copeland acquired the building in 2013 (read more here), the second floor space offered apartments.
Copeland said that with 45 employees and seven to eight interns any given semester, Calvert Street Group — which provides consulting services related to land planning, public affairs and governmental policy, and public relations — is outgrowing its current space.
“Furthermore, with staff and clients in a number of other states, we wanted a space where we could host everyone, and be more equipped for large client meetings, all-staff trainings, etc.,” he told the Post. “We’ll miss downtown, but we are excited to just be across the river.”
Related to the move, Copeland will go before the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Feb. 7 to seek approval for exterior modifications planned for the Main Street building. The property sits within MDHA’s East Bank Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval is needed.
Copeland said the Main Street building sustained a direct hit from the March 2020 tornado but suffered minimal damage. The previous owner repaired the roof and added new electrical and HVAC systems. Now Copeland plans further upgrades and changes.
Matt Sutton and Dave Brawner, with East Nashville-based architecture firm Pfeffer Torode, are handling the design and renovation efforts, with a contractor will be chosen within next two weeks, Copeland said. The cost of the looming upgrades is still being determined.
Somewhat relatedly, Copeland also owns two buildings at 169 and 175 Parks Blvd., located across the street from Berger Building.
